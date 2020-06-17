NASCAR Drivers, Fans Excited After Dale Earnhardt Jr. Becomes Hall of Famer

On Tuesday afternoon, retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. became a Hall of Famer. He was one of three former stars named to the 2021 Hall of Fame class after a 65-person panel made their votes. He will forever be enshrined in the hallowed halls, along with his father, which created excitement among fellow drivers and a multitude of fans.

When NBC Sports Network released the names of the newest Hall of Fame class, Twitter users reacted with joy. Earnhardt Jr. secured the title of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver 15 consecutive times while building up a massive fanbase, and these viewers reacted to the news by expressing excitement about his inclusion on the list. There were some that lamented Carl Edwards missing out on the Hall of Fame once again, but they couldn't argue with Earnhardt Jr. taking one of the spots. They pointed to his on-track achievements and community work as primary reasons.