NASCAR Drivers, Fans Excited After Dale Earnhardt Jr. Becomes Hall of Famer
On Tuesday afternoon, retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. became a Hall of Famer. He was one of three former stars named to the 2021 Hall of Fame class after a 65-person panel made their votes. He will forever be enshrined in the hallowed halls, along with his father, which created excitement among fellow drivers and a multitude of fans.
When NBC Sports Network released the names of the newest Hall of Fame class, Twitter users reacted with joy. Earnhardt Jr. secured the title of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver 15 consecutive times while building up a massive fanbase, and these viewers reacted to the news by expressing excitement about his inclusion on the list. There were some that lamented Carl Edwards missing out on the Hall of Fame once again, but they couldn't argue with Earnhardt Jr. taking one of the spots. They pointed to his on-track achievements and community work as primary reasons.
“He’s given so many people opportunities in racing.”
We asked drivers to share what @DaleJr means to them. pic.twitter.com/UMVIKx3Sxh— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 16, 2020
Hell Yeah! Congrats @DaleJr 👊🏼 https://t.co/mh4uA66ceQ— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 16, 2020
Had @DaleJr by my side for many of my own career milestones, and it’s a privilege to bear witness to this well-deserved one for him. Congrats, Dale! #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/Q4MxSdLyWS— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 17, 2020
Congrats gentlemen! Legends through and through! https://t.co/Z2Dd4unCNy— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) June 16, 2020
My man! @DaleJr #HallOfFame pic.twitter.com/jO1TjDwMAh— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Sr would’ve been so proud 🥺🥺— Jack Callahan (@Cal915121Jack) June 16, 2020
To those saying Jr was overrated and should t be in. 2X Busch champ as a driver, 5 time Xfinity champ as an owner, 26 Cup wins, 2X Daytona 500 Champ and his contributions to the sport for the last 20 years are more than most.— Nick Baumann (@NickBaumann8) June 16, 2020
Heck ya Dale, congratulations. Much deserving. So proud of ur accomplishments both on and off th track. #JrNation will always be great full. Woohoo!!! @Dale8810Jr @McGuireSuzette @KCJO_LABMOM889 @sherylkeller66 woohoo!!! So excited. Think our trip should include the Hall of Fame— Lisa #Talladega88 (@BCIHM88) June 16, 2020
And the thing about Junior that I love is he'll be the first one to say someone like Neil Bonnett should have been before him. He's so damn humble about his legacy.— The Bearded Gentleman (@BeardedGntlmn28) June 16, 2020
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) June 16, 2020
I was there when he won his first race at Texas, and I’ve been a fan ever since.
Thanks for everything Dale.— Randall Loftin (@Loftin1493) June 16, 2020
He deserves it. JR helped build this sport and continues to do so. Which he could have won a cup.— Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) June 17, 2020
Private Earnhardt,
I send my congratulations along with all the men of the 18th candy brigade. It’s been a hard fought career & many good men lost. Your story has kept the fight alive in all of us. I rise a pint to you this eve good sir.
- General Busch— General Kyle Busch (@BuschGeneral) June 16, 2020