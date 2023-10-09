San Francisco 49ers Fan Proposes to Dallas Cowboys Fan During 'Sunday Night Football'

The Dallas Cowboys lost big to the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 on Sunday Night Football, but one Cowboys fan had a night she will never forget. At the end of the game, NBC showed a 49ers fan proposing to a Cowboys fan. She said yes, and the two embraced as the Cowboys fan was crying.

Announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had some fun with the highlights as Collinsworth asked, "Would he have done it if the Cowboys had won? I don't think so. I think he's holding the ring. You can't start a marriage like that, with her having the upper hand. But 49ers win, 'Here you go, let's get married.'"

"Would he have done it if the Cowboys had won? I don't think so. I think he's holding the ring. You can't start a marriage like that, with her having the upper hand. But 49ers win, 'Here you go, let's get married.'"



Cris Collinsworth breaks down a proposal as only he can. pic.twitter.com/nLnockO0s4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2023

People on social media also shared their thoughts on the proposal. One person commented, "This may not happen. You know that part of the marriage ceremony where it's said 'to those who oppose this marriage, speak up NOW?' This might require a second day & then there could be second thoughts. Otherwise look out for fireworks!"

"I proposed to my wife on a night the Red Wings could have clinched the Stanley Cup against Pitt (game 6)," another person said. "They lost. They lost in 7. I proposed anyway." A 49ers fan and Cowboys fan getting married is interesting since the two teams have been rivals for 50 years. The teams have met 31 times in the regular season, and the 49ers have won 16 of the meetings. They have also met in the playoffs nine times, and the Cowboys have won five of the matchups. The 49ers have won the last three games against the Cowboys, and two of those games were postseason matchups. On Sunday night, the Cowboys were looking to get a win to take down the undefeated 49ers and solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Instead, they suffered a loss that surprised everyone, including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott said after the game, per ESPN. "Put everything into it and got punched in the mouth. Called it a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation and felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect."