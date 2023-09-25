All-Pro Dallas Cowboys Player Out for Season After Tearing ACL

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a big blow that has already impacted them. Last week, the team announced that cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. The injury happened during a one-on-one period, and Diggs was spotted inside the team facility on crutches before undergoing an MRI, according to ESPN.

After the announcement, Diggs went to social media to send a message to his fans. "Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!" Diggs wrote. "This is just God's Plan. I will be back and better!" Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talked about Diggs on 105.3 FM on Friday and understands the defense will be different with him out of the lineup.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered torn ACL in practice today, out for the season. (via @RapSheet & @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/QTvitkT2kH — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2023

"You hate to see it with any of your players," McCarthy said, per the Cowboys' official website. "Just the outpour of concern for him. He was playing off the charts, and that's the way he practices, too. Obviously [it's] a big blow. Your heart goes out to Trevon. You just make sure he feels the love and support, and we've gotta keep moving forward."

Diggs was off to a strong start, recording four tackles, one interception, three passes defended and one forced fumble in two games. "This is the best I've ever seen him," McCarthy said. "His training camp, and the confidence that he's playing with, and his ball skills are off the charts — I've never seen anyone like him. The injury occurred when he was competing for a ball down in the red zone, in one-on-ones, so he's always all over the ball. And on a personal note, you can just see him starting to grow. Things are really lined up for him to be one of our leaders, with the contract and everything, but you could see him growing in every way possible. It's a challenge that he'll attack. That's just the way he's wired."

Diggs, 25, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a breakout season in 2021, registering 52 tackles, 21 passes defended and 11 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro First Team and Pro Bowl in 2021. In 2022, Diggs notched 59 tackles, 14 passes defended, three interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. On Sunday, the Cowboys played without Diggs and lost to the Arizona Cardinals 28-16.