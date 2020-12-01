D-Von Dudley Falls Ill, Dealing With Unspecified 'Health Issues'

✖

D-Von Dudley, WWE producer and Hall of Famer, revealed that he's dealing with some health issues. He made the announcement on the most recent episode of his podcast and said he's waiting to hear from the doctors. Dudley has not been seen at TV tapings for the last couple of weeks because of him falling ill.

"Hanging in there," he said as reported by Wrestling Inc. "I've had some health issues but I'm hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully, I'll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it's been a little rough, but I've been hanging in there, doing what I can." Dudley, whose real name is Devon Hughes, is known for his time in WWE and TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling). He is considered one of the best tag team competitors in WWE history as he and Bubba Ray Dudley won the WWF/World Tag Team Championship eight times. They also won the WWE Tag Team Championship and the WCW Tag Team titles before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

"We knew that we couldn’t leave this business without returning," D-Von Dudley, 48, said in a 2016 interview with the Press of Atlantic City. We didn’t leave on bad terms. This is where we wanted to finish our careers. The WWE has always been our home next to ECW. ECW was what gave us a start and the WWE is what made us stars. And it has always been our home. And being that Vince (McMahon) bought ECW and made it a part of WWE and opened up his own brand of ECW so now I consider it both." The Dudley Boyz left WWE in 2005 and returned in 2015 before leaving again in 2016. Between that time, Dudley had success in TNA, winning the Television title twice and the World Tag Team titles twice with Bubba Ray Dudley (called Brother Ray in TNA).

"I had to fight for everything," Dudley said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies talking about his time in TNA. "To have Hulk Hogan take a stand and ask, 'Why the hell aren’t we doing something with D-Von? He's doing everything right' – for Hogan to come out and do that said everything right there."