Cris Cyborg Fans Slam Dana White’s Tweet After He Released Her From UFC

Cris Cyborg’s fans were furious on Friday when Dana White responded to her apology on Twitter. The UFC president released Cyborg from her contract after she released an edited video of him, but many fans still thought White had enough to answer for.

Cyborg was dropped from the UFC this week after her social media team released an edited video of her confrontation with White backstage at UFC 240. Cyborg approached White about his alleged insults behind her back, and asked him for a rematch with the women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Ultimately, Cyborg’s team released the raw footage, revealing that some of White’s words had been misconstrued. In fact, the promoter had been supportive of Cyborg’s tenacity. As for the rematch he said vaguely: “We’ll get it done.”

Cyborg released a lengthy apology for this oversight, along with the footage showing how she and her PR team had been in the wrong. White’s response was comprised of three simple words.

“Thank you, Cris,” he wrote.

For many of her fans, this was infuriating. In spite of Cyborg’s missteps, they still felt that White had a few things to answer for. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to White’s reserved tweet.

‘Your Turn’

Many fans replied advising White to apologize to Cyborg in return. The reasoned that the promoter had a few things to answer for, from her placement in the UFC to rumored insults to her wages.

Follow the Money

The way White pays fighters, in particular was a sore subject with fans. Many responded with general criticisms of his business model, feeling that Cyborg was well within her rights to call him out and that other fighters should follow suit.

“I mean, it still doesn’t take away the fact that Dana continues to pay his fighters crap wages while he remains filthy rich,” one fan mused.

Take Her Back

Many fans felt that White could amend all of this drama easily be reinstating Cyborg’s contract. The fighter was let go early, which represented a loss for White. If he allowed her to fight on the world stage again, it could benefit them both.

Rematch

Outside of the business end of things, many fans also bemoaned the fact that they would never see a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes. The fight was a good match, and many felt that things could turn out differently if Cyborg had another shot.

Petition

Where do the fans sign a petition to get @criscyborg back in the @ufc pic.twitter.com/GIVC2hckhT — Xavier Diaz (@xavdiaz) August 3, 2019

In the growing trend of the Internet, some fans even floated the idea of a petition begging White and the UFC to let Cyborg back in. However, this idea got little traction, and so far there is nothing substantial circulating about Cyborg.

Double Standard

Many fans felt that Cyborg was being unfairly cast aside for far less than some of her peers have been. In the world of professional fighting, a promoter like White must be accustomed to brash treatment, as the athletes are combative both in and out of the ring. Some felt that it was very clear why Cyborg’s contract was cut while fighters like John Jones and Conor McGregor got away with so much while Cyborg was dropped for so little.

Other Side

Naturally, no issue is unanimous, and more than a few fans left comments supporting White’s decision and his convictions. Some felt that his silence was classier than the alternative, which was to perpetuate the personal drama where things should have stayed professional.

“It was a classy move to let her go before the 3 month contractual agreement was up. I criticize you when I feel it’s appropriate but I respect your handling of this Dana. You did this the right way,” one fan declared.

Personal

Finally, many fans still argued that White’s missteps were worse than Cyborg’s were, and urged him to apologize at least on a personal level. They cited on-air comments where White had mocked Cyborg’s appearance, questioned her gender and sexual identity and even mimicked her movement. This included a UFC press conference and episode 723 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, on which White was a guest.