Cris Collinsworth Says Tom Brady Will Sign With Los Angeles Chargers and Social Media Has Thoughts

The New England Patriots‘ season came to an end on Saturday night when the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. That means Tom Brady will be a free agent in March, which will put him in a situation he has never been since being drafted by the Patriots in 2000. But Cris Collinsworth, who is an NFL analyst for NBC and a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, believes Brady will be a member of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, Collinsworth said he doesn’t believe Brady will be back with the Patriots. Al Michaels then asked him where will he play next fall and Collinsworth then said he believes he will sign with the Chargers.

A number of fans responded to Collinsworth’s prediction on Twitter and many of them believe he’s wrong. One fan wrote: “I just can’t see Brady leaving to rebuild chemistry with an entire offense, OC, and HC and I don’t see Kraft letting it get to a point that Brady wants out 100%.”

Collinsworth: I know there are people that think Tom Brady’s finished. I did not see that this year. I think he plays again, I think he’ll play well. Al: You think he plays in NE? Collinsworth: I don’t Al: So where? Collinsworth: How bout a wild guess? How bout the Chargers pic.twitter.com/VoJJ8h8r3w — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 6, 2020

Cris’ career is a wild guess. — Nobody Expects (@StoneRainbow68) January 6, 2020

I don’t understand this fascination people have with Brady going to the Chargers. Who started that rumor? Why would the Chargers go from one aging QB or another one? I might understand if the rumor was Brady following McDaniels to another team but Chargers doesn’t make sense. — Kraz (@ThatKraz) January 6, 2020

“He will not ruin the relationship he has developed with NE to prove he can win in California or any other hypocritical place that always talked crap about him,” another fan wrote. “Here’s the thing we have always loved him /supported him, we know what he is capable of -the goat.

Why would he leave to sell tickets? Why would he play a few years for another team and Not retire as a Patriot? He’s the Jeter of football, dam he’s better than Jeter respectfully !Jeter only wore 1 uniform! That’s loyalty, I think Brady will do the same — DONNA Petrone-Carter (@petrone_carter) January 6, 2020

I think if BB gets rid of Brady, he will go to Indianapolis. Plenty of cap space and the best OL in the NFL. — jerimmy (@JerimmyJ) January 6, 2020

After the game, Brady said it’s unlikely he will retire, but he didn’t say if he will be back with the Patriots next year. By the start of the 2020 season, Brady will be 43 years old and he’s coming off a so-so 2019 season. However, it would be very interesting to see him in a uniform that is not Patriots colors next year.