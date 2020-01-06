Sports

Cris Collinsworth Says Tom Brady Will Sign With Los Angeles Chargers and Social Media Has Thoughts

The New England Patriots’ season came to an end on Saturday night when the team lost to the […]

By

The New England Patriots‘ season came to an end on Saturday night when the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. That means Tom Brady will be a free agent in March, which will put him in a situation he has never been since being drafted by the Patriots in 2000. But Cris Collinsworth, who is an NFL analyst for NBC and a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, believes Brady will be a member of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, Collinsworth said he doesn’t believe Brady will be back with the Patriots. Al Michaels then asked him where will he play next fall and Collinsworth then said he believes he will sign with the Chargers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A number of fans responded to Collinsworth’s prediction on Twitter and many of them believe he’s wrong. One fan wrote: “I just can’t see Brady leaving to rebuild chemistry with an entire offense, OC, and HC and I don’t see Kraft letting it get to a point that Brady wants out 100%.”

“He will not ruin the relationship he has developed with NE to prove he can win in California or any other hypocritical place that always talked crap about him,” another fan wrote. “Here’s the thing we have always loved him /supported him, we know what he is capable of -the goat.

After the game, Brady said it’s unlikely he will retire, but he didn’t say if he will be back with the Patriots next year. By the start of the 2020 season, Brady will be 43 years old and he’s coming off a so-so 2019 season. However, it would be very interesting to see him in a uniform that is not Patriots colors next year.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts