Cowboys vs. Ravens: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The final NFL game of Week 13 is here and features two teams who are looking to earn playoff spots. The Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt to win the NFC East despite their 3-8 record, and the Baltimore Ravens are in need of a win as they are on the outside looking in with a 6-5 record. Tonight's game will kick off at 8:05 p.m ET and will air on Fox as well as the NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

This game was supposed to be played last Thursday night but was pushed back to today due to the Ravens playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Wednesday. That was scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night, but the Ravens were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which led to the contest being postponed three times. The Ravens are now getting healthy, which is a good thing as they need to be near full strength for the final five games of the year. One of the storylines to watch in tonight's game is Dez Bryant, who signed with the Ravens earlier this season. He was a member of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2017 and is looking forward to facing his former team.

"I'm looking forward to it," Bryant said on the team's official site. "A lot of those guys on the team I know; I'm real good friends with. [They're] helluva [good] football players. Whenever we line up across from one another, I think it's going to be fun. It's going to be an exciting moment." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently talked about his team facing Bryant and said he as happy the former Cowboy has made a return to the league.

"Dez has an eternal light of good. If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete," Jones said. "He's got his teammates best interests, (a) great teammate. Dez is a eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn't be happier to see him on the field. Now, I'm going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball." The Cowboys are in last place in the NFC East but can be only one game out of first place if they get a win tonight. If the Ravens win, they will only be one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.