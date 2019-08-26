Cowboys Fans React to Ezekiel Elliott Mentioning Emmitt Smith Leaving Dallas

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the midst of a contract holdout as he pursues a long-term extension with America’s Team. The superstar hasn’t been on hand for training camp or any of the preseason games. Instead, he has been training on his own in Cabo.

However, Elliott recently broke his silence on the situation during an interview with Maxim, when he stated that he wants to be a member of the Cowboys for the rest of his life. Although he did add in one detail that many fans found disconcerting. Elliott cited the example of former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith finishing his career with another team (Arizona Cardinals) after being released by head coach Bill Parcells.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

Obviously, the two situations are fairly different considering that Smith was released due to the head coach wanting to go younger at the position while Elliott could possibly land with another team due to a contract disagreement.

No matter what he meant, however, the reactions to Elliott’s comment were very interesting, to say the least.

One of the dominant responses to Elliott’s comment was that it was far too early for him to compare himself to arguably the greatest running back of all time. In his career, Smith rushed for 18,355 yards, which is the current NFL record. He also broke the previous record before being released by the Cowboys. Elliott has been impressive, to be certain, but he has only led the league in rushing twice.

Idiot. Emmitt has already broken the rushing record and was at the very end of his career. — Steve Hughes (@stevehughes88) August 26, 2019

Another fairly common theme in the responses to Elliott was “what truly defines greatness?” Are statistics the primary reason why certain players are viewed as all-time greats, or is there a different reason? One fan, in particular, believes that the Cowboys running back has no idea what actually makes someone great.

Zeke doesn’t get what makes you “great.” He has a lot of ground to gain to compare himself to Emmitt. I’ve lost all respect. — Kathi (@cheapseat14) August 26, 2019

When Elliott compared his situation to Smith’s, red flags immediately arose. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys great did technically finish his career with another team, but it wasn’t actually his choice. Elliott has a say in whether or not he continues to play for America’s Team. Smith was not given this same luxury and instead watched the decision be made for him.

Emmitt Smith left because the cowboys cut him — island records ambassador (@DLovatoMedia) August 26, 2019

In the eyes of Cowboys fans, this wish to be a member of the team for life could easily be granted. All Zeke needs to do is simply sign the new contract that was offered to him by Jerry Jones and co. and then report to the team. Of course, the fans would also prefer if Elliott did not get in any trouble off of the field. It’s hard to lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl if while dealing with a suspension.

Then sign the contract ! What’s the hold up ! We would like you to stay out of trouble too ! — Herb Foutz (@HerbFoutz) August 26, 2019

Another Cowboys fan felt that there could be a path to ending this contract holdout by examining the recent situation surrounding linebacker Jaylon Smith. Like Elliott, he wanted to be in Dallas for his entire career, and he ultimately signed a lucrative contract extension. Although there was one minor difference in that Smith was not holding out in order to be the highest-paid player at his position.

Jaylon smith also wanted to be a cowboy for the rest of his and look what he did! He thought about the COWBOYS not about himself — Blue Falcon FB (@FB_BlueFalcon) August 26, 2019

It’s important to maintain perspective during tense contract negotiations and the holdouts that may occur. One Cowboys fan is doing so by thinking ahead to when Ezekiel Elliott actually reports to the team. The star running back is certainly catching grief for his comments and the holdout, but will fans still dislike him once he gallops for a game-winning touchdown against the rival Eagles?

Man y’all know once he hits the field. Starts scoring touchdowns and making dazzling runs y’all will be quick to forgive him about this holdout. Y’all impatient I swear lol — Jacob (@ThatOtherAlcala) August 26, 2019

One Cowboys fan found a unique fix for this contract holdout, although it might not be one that the majority of the fanbase would like to see. As he explained, trade Elliott for Houston Texans defender Jadeveon Clowney. Both players are holding out for new contracts, and the Texans are in need of a running back after starter Lamar Miller tore his ACL over the weekend. The Cowboys have possibly the best offensive line in the league while the Texans have one of the worst. Will Zeke still produce behind blockers that struggle on a regular basis?

@jonmachota trade zeke for Clowney. Then we will how well he runs behind that line! — Martin Pate (@aTmgolfer) August 26, 2019

One of the ways this holdout could end, according to multiple Cowboys fans, would be for Elliott to simply show up to the team facility and sign the contract that is offered. It’s easy to say that he wants to be a “lifer,” but will he prove that fact by agreeing to the offered extension?

This all you got to do lifer. pic.twitter.com/4nmqKe3M1p — Bear (@imbearpaul) August 26, 2019

One Cowboys fan has another option for ending the contract negotiations. All he wants to see happen if for team owner Jerry Jones to kick it “old school” and send Zeke packing. Back in 1989, the Cowboys sent running back Herschel Walker and three draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for five players and a bounty of picks. Although the deal needed to be adjusted due to one player refusing to show up to the Cowboys facility. He was subsequently sent to the Chargers.

Interestingly enough, one of the first-round picks offered by Minnesota was actually used one year later so the Cowboys could move up in the draft. With the pick, America’s Team selected Emmitt Smith.

Jerry let’s redo 1989 again! Let trade Zeke like we traded Herschel Walker and get players and picks for him…. he wants to much and hasn’t proved NOTHING!!!!!!!! — Mr mejia (@BADBOYROY) August 26, 2019

Two other Cowboys fans have a unique idea for ending the holdout. All the team needs to do, in their opinion, is send Zeke packing to the Tennessee Titans. The last time this team had a dominant running back (DeMarco Murray), he departed for Nashville after rushing for a career-high 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a member of the Titans, however, Murray only topped out at 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns. Would this happen to Zeke?