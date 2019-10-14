Dallas Cowboys Fans Freak After Embarrassing Performance Against Winless New York Jets

When the Dallas Cowboys started the season with three decisive victories over the New York Giants, the Washington Redskins, and the Miami Dolphins, the belief among the fanbase was that this team was headed for the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Since that 3-0 start, however, the Cowboys have lost to the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, causing debates about their ability to contend with top teams.

Sunday’s game against the Jets was supposed to be the “get right” game for this struggling Cowboys squad, but the first half did not proceed as expected. After 30 minutes of action, the Jets headed to halftime with a 21-6 advantage.

With second-year quarterback Sam Darnold back on the field for Gang Green, the Cowboys’ defense struggled to shut down this Jets passing attack.

To make the situation even stranger for fans of America’s Team, the Jets defense held Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and this talent-heavy offense in check. Part of the struggles could be attributed to wide receiver Amari Cooper being limited with a quad injury, but the entire offensive unit was unable to produce during the first half.

Given the sky-high expectations for this Cowboys team both during the season and after three games, it was inevitable that cries for change would dominate social media.

I blame mono for this — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 13, 2019

Cameron Magruder is a man that has gained fame for his video series on YouTube in which he reacts to every single Dallas Cowboys game. The filmmaker and self-proclaimed Cowboys fan releases a video win or lose, but it’s often evident that the victories bring more humor to his productions.

Considering that Dallas is losing to a quarterback that recently recovered from a bout of mono, it’s expected that Magruder will mention contagious illnesses during his upcoming video.

Let me say this, Jason Garrett has made a mockery of this franchise. The #Cowboys are considered the joke of the NFL because of him. And who employs him?



If you’re frustrated with these results, blame Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones. — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) October 13, 2019

With the Dallas Cowboys struggling so mightily against the New York Jets, there were concerns about who was to blame. Was Amari Cooper’s absence too much for this offense? Was Dak Prescott not performing like a $40 million quarterback?

For many Cowboys fans, the blame can be squarely placed at the feet of head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones. There wasn’t a reason provided, but this was the prevailing belief.

Watching a favorite team lose badly to any opponent is never easy, but watching a playoff contender lose to a winless team is even worse. Some Cowboys fans responded with rage on social media while many others just hung their heads in shame.

Regardless of the reaction, it was was just surprising to the fans that this team was performing in such a way.

The #Cowboys are playing like they want Garrett gone as much as we do. — 1310 Ticket Radio 📻 (@TicketRadio) October 13, 2019

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been a divisive figure in North Texas throughout his tenure running the team. Many fans despise the man and refer to him as the “clapper” for his habit of clapping nonstop on the sidelines. Others, however, see him as a steady force that can help this team achieve success.

How do the players feel about Garrett? In the opinion of some fans, those that suit up for Garrett don’t care about the head coach and want him gone. At least, that’s what they believe after watching the first half of this game.

Put Romo on the game — Ramon🇺🇸🇲🇽🏆👑🌊⚡🔥♥️ (@Ramon7931) October 13, 2019

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was in the building for this high-profile matchup between the Jets and America’s Team. For many fans, there was a hope that the former starter’s influence would help propel this team to victory in enemy territory.

Once the Cowboys began struggling, however, the conversation on social media changed. The fans actually began hoping and praying that Romo would come down from the booth and suit up one more time.

COOL. FIRE GARRETT NOW — RJ Martin (@RJTheTriHard) October 13, 2019

Late in the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys showed some signs of life against the Jets. The team intercepted Sam Darnold near the goal line and took away a scoring opportunity. For commentator Tony Romo, this meant that the Cowboys were fighting their way back into the game.

For the Cowboys fans, however, this lone interception didn’t mean much. They needed the team to actually go down the field and put touchdowns on the board. Until this happened, they just wanted to see a coaching change.

The #Cowboys have been shooting themselves in the foot the entire game. On that one play, though, the refs drew blood.



Great play call. Atrocious penalty.



Me’thinks the crew heard the “little darling” comment. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 13, 2019

Last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones watched the referees penalize head coach Jason Garrett for screaming something that would not be repeated. After the game, Jones referred to the official as a “little darling” while saying that he hoped Garrett hadn’t said anything he had never heard before.

Based on these comments, some Cowboys fans believe the officials wanted to make a point to Jones and company during this surprising game.