Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Sends Thanksgiving Message to Fans on Instagram

Ezekiel Elliott is spending his Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Buffalo Bills. But before the Cowboys running back could take the field, he had to send a Thanksgiving message to his fans. Elliott went to Instagram earlier in the day to share his message as well as a throwback photo from the time he went into The Salvation Army bucket a few years ago. Elliott wrote, “THANKFUL to be apart of this group of men. THANKFUL to wear the star. THANKFUL for Cowboy Nation. Happy Thanksgiving!”

That led to a number of fans sending Thanksgiving messages to Elliott. “I’m thankful for you too. Love you Zeke. Happy Thanksgiving. Kill it today,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wanted Elliott to eat on and off the field: “Happy thanksgiving bro we’re blessed to have you as a cowboy my favorite player in the league let’s eat today.”

Meanwhile another wants to watch Elliott in action: “We’re thankful we get to witness history watching you live your dream! Happy Thanksgiving Zeke!!!!”

After Sunday’s game with the Cowboys losing to the New England Patriots, Elliott would love to eat as much as he can against the Bills. In fact, team owner Jerry Jones made a big prediction for the All-Pro back.

“I think you’re gonna see a driven, motivated Dallas Cowboys team, coaching staff,” Jones said during an appearance on WFAA. “Not to imply that they have not been motivated…I think you can expect to see Zeke a lot tomorrow, hopefully coming in this endzone, maybe in those red kettles 2 or 3 times.”

Before Thursday’s game, Elliott has recorded 919 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 215 carries. In 2018, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,434. He also led the league in rushing in 2016, recording 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before the start of the season, Elliott signed a contract extension worth $90 million which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. His numbers aren’t like they’re going to be the last few seasons. But if the Cowboys want to reach the playoffs, they have to feed Elliott each week because he has proven to one of the top playmakers in the league.