Sports

Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Walkout Shirt Ruthlessly Mocked by Fans

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on Saturday, Jan. 18 when he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ […]

By

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on Saturday, Jan. 18 when he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. And when he makes the walk to his match, he will likely be wearing an interesting shirt. Reebok recently released McGregor’s “Legacy Series” shirt that displays a cartoon character of him standing in the fighting pose with large arms and fists. He’s also wearing a big watch which is interesting in itself.

For The Win is reporting that it will be the official walkout shirt. And once social media got a hold of the news, they had a field day with McGregor. One Twitter user said no adult man should be caught dead wearing the shirt. Another Twitter user discovered it was being sold at the UFC store and couldn’t believe it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were some fans who redesigned the shirt and there were others who are convinced McGregor isn’t walking out with the shirt.

McGregor may not care about what he wears on Jan. 18. because he just wants to fight.

The last time he was in action is when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2018 and there was a huge brawl after the fight which led to suspensions for both parties. In his career, McGregor has recorded a 21-4 record and he’s a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts