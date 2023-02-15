Conor McGregor Reveals 'Trauma' After Being Hit by Car

Conor McGregor is still dealing with the aftermath of the accident he was in last month. Earlier this week, the former UFC champion went to Instagram to share a photo of him getting cupping therapy on his right shoulder. And in the caption, McGregor gave an update on his health after the crash.

"Got a bang of a car full speed," McGregor wrote. "Feel good tho but defo some trauma. Appreciate the help from my long-time masseuse and friend, doctor pain Vasile Bria. God bless all of those in Turkey and Syria currently! Mother Nature please go easy on our bodies. God please, our souls."

McGregor was hit by a vehicle while biking. "Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote in an Instagram post. "A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life." In the video, McGregor said, "I could have been dead there, mate, look!!" and "Jesus Christ ... I think I got away with my life, there."

It looks like McGregor is doing okay and will be ready to make his return to the octagon. He is set to face Michael Chandler, and it will be the first time since 2021 that the 34-year-old will compete in a mixed martial arts match. When speaking to the Irish Mirror about the upcoming fight, McGregor said: "I'm looking forward to it. I feel good, I feel energetic, I feel ready. I'm throwing up my high kicks faster than I'm throwing out my jab. So I'm very excited to get back. [I fly to Vegas] tomorrow." The date and location for McGregor's return match have not been announced.

McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history, winning the featherweight championship and lightweight championship. He won the featherweight title in 2015 and then won the lightweight title in 2016 after taking down Eddie Alvarez. McGregor's last match was in July 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. This will be the first time McGregor will battle Chandler a fighter who is a former Bellator Lightweight Champion.