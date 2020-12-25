Conor McGregor and JJ Watt Among Athletes Showing off Christmas Outfits

Friday morning, millions of people woke up expressing excitement about Christmas and the holiday season. Athletes were also among this group as several donned their most festive outfits, including pajamas, and took family photos with their loved ones. They then posted the evidence on social media while wishing friends and fans the best.

There were several athletes that showed off their Christmas looks, including Houston Texans star JJ Watt, UFC fighter Conor McGregor and retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got in on the fun while singing a song about "Dwanta Clause." Although the former professional wrestler shied away from the pajamas and instead donned a custom Santa hat and a sleeveless t-shirt from his Project Rock collection. Here are some of the best holiday outfits represented on Friday.