Conor McGregor Delivers Supplies to Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Conor McGregor is doing his part when it comes to helping frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The former UFC Champion went to social media to show him delivering the latest shipment of medial equipment to Crumlin Children's Hospital in Ireland. This comes after McGregor announcing he would donate 1 million pounds in medical supplies to hospitals.

"Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region," McGregor wrote. "Our most affected region, to this date." He also mentioned several hospitals who deserve praise for their work. McGregor wrote: "St. James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent's. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

McGregor made the announcement in March and lived up to his expectations with his latest delivery. According to NPR, Ireland has over 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 1,2000 deaths. In March, McGregor went to Instagram to say the county needs to go into "full lockdown" in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I respect you all greatly, and I would like to put forth some of my thinking. I would like to say that while we are currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must," McGregor said. "Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now. "True lockdown must begin, and it must begin now. A lockdown together, a lockdown united. We must close our airport, we must close non-essential business, we must cut all non-essential travel."

Along with donating medical supplies, McGregor also made a big donation to families of first responders who worked the 9/11 attacks. With the help of his Proper Whiskey Company, McGregor donated $1 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"I have always had deep respect for first responders who are not only selfless but also fearless in performing their duties," McGregor said to the New York Post. "We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor these proper heroes. The foundation's goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss."