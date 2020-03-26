Conor McGregor Donating 1 Million Pounds in Medical Supplies to Hospitals

Conor McGregor is doing his part to help the healthcare workers in Ireland. On Wednesday, the UFC star announced he will make a big donation of medical supplies to hospitals in the area during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes on the heels of asking Ireland to go into full lockdown.

“Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor wrote. “Our most affected region, to this date.” He also mentioned several hospitals who deserve praise for their work. McGregor wrote: St. James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because of the pandemic, several states and countries have made drastic changes to help stop the spread. McGregor wants Ireland to do the same thing so more people won’t get sick.

“I respect you all greatly, and I would like to put forth some of my thinking. I would like to say that while we are currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” McGregor said in a video he posted for Instagram. “Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now.”

McGregor went on to say a full lockdown in order to save lives.

“True lockdown must begin, and it must begin now,” McGregor continued. “A lockdown together, a lockdown united. We must close our airport, we must close non-essential business, we must cut all non-essential travel.”

According to John Hopkins University, there are 491,693 cases worldwide with 22,169 deaths as of this writing. Of the near 500,000 cases, 1,564 are in Ireland with nine deaths. It was also reported that 118,245 have completely recovered from coronavirus.

The pandemic has hit UFC as it has postponed three of its events. However, UFC 249 is still scheduled to take place on April 18, but it’s likely not going to happen in Brooklyn, New York and UFC President Dana White is trying to make an event that everyone will remember.

“We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport,” White said to ESPN. “Some of the things are going to work out and some of the things might not work out. We’re trying to figure out if [some things] don’t work out, what we do.”