Conor McGregor Throws Baby Daughter Christening Party at 15th Century Castle

Conor McGregor wants nothing but the best for her baby daughter, Croia, and proof of that was revealed this week as he threw the 6-month-old a big christening party in Dublin, Ireland. The party took place at the 15th century Luttrellstown Castle Resort and it featured “real life” fairies, garden games, a fair and a disco. For the adults, there was a dinner which had champagne and there were cigars handed out for the occasion.

Conor McGregor throws lavish christening party for his daughter in a 15th century castle – complete with a fair, a disco and ‘real fairies’ 😍 https://t.co/S1tmdIbMGz — The Sun (@TheSun) August 14, 2019

According to The Sun, this is the same venue where McGregor’s 2-year-old son, Conor Jr., had his christening party. So it looks like the McGregor family really likes spending time at the 15th-century castle.

And it also looks like McGregor is happy spending extra time with his family, but fans of the legendary mixed martial artist are wondering when is he getting back into the octagon? The Sun reported that UFC President Dana White said McGregor could be returning very soon.

“I talked to him last week and he wants to come back so I mean really what he’s doing is looking to see how everything plays out in September,” White said in a post-fight press conference last month.

If the 31-year-old fighter does come back next month, one fighter is ready to take him on. Last month, TMZ caught up with Jorge Masvidal and he wants to take on McGregor as soon as possible.

“If you want this fight, my brother, I’m right here man. Let’s get it f—ing crackin’,” Masvidal said. “He knows I’m only going for one thing on him — the off button. I’m not going in there to outpoint him or nothing.”

Apparently, this is a match fans want to happen with the way Masvidal has been dominating opponents recently. That is what led to TMZ asking Masvidal about the possible battle.

“I got good things to say about Conor,” Jorge said. “He’s done a lot in the sport and he’s made his money already and if he feels he’s not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I’m gonna be the first one to applaud him and be like do your thing, my brother.”

McGregor hasn’t competed in an MMA match since October of last year when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission. Since entering the MMA world in 2008, McGregor has posted a 21-4 record and all four losses were caused by submission.