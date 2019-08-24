Conor McGregor Claims He Was ‘in the Wrong’ When Punching Man in Bar

In April 2019, UFC fighter Conor McGregor was caught on camera punching a bar patron in the face after the man allegedly turned down a free shot of his Proper 12 Whiskey. Footage of the incident was posted on TMZ recently, and now McGregor is breaking his silence.

During a one-on-one chat with ESPN, McGregor was asked about the incident and whether or not he wanted to tell his side of the story. As it turns out, the fighter from Ireland doesn’t really believe that his side of the story actually matters.

What is important at this point, especially months after the incident, is that he made a mistake and wants to make amends.

Full @thenotoriousmma interview Thursday, Aug 22 at 8 PM ET on ESPN2

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor said. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the bar without it having to end the way that it did.

“And, although five months ago it was, and I tried to make amends, and I made amends, back then, it does not even matter. I was in the wrong.”

While McGregor does say that he made amends with the man, that doesn’t mean that the incident is behind him. According to TMZ Sports, the police in Ireland may still bring charges against him. They are still investigating the case and still have some decisions to make.

Whatever happens, McGregor is ultimately prepared to accept the consequences of his actions. He originally got into combat sports to prevent such an incident, not to create news with his actions.

“I owe it to the people that support me, I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am, that’s not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

While he awaits his legal fate, McGregor will simply forge ahead and continue training in anticipation of another bout in the UFC. His opponent has not been determined just yet, but the belief is that he will be back in the octagon before the year is over.