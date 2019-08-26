Conor McGregor and Girlfriend Hit Beach Workout on Italian Vacation

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC has been mentioned multiple times in the past few months, and he is fully expected to enter the octagon once again. When this bout happens, or who it is against, is unknown at this point, but even UFC president Dana White expects McGregor to fight once again. Interestingly enough, it appears that he is of the same mindset.

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor is enjoying a vacation in Italy with his girlfriend, Dee Devlin. He was spotted on the Amalfi Coast, getting in a beach workout. The fighter may be simply getting in some much-needed exercise, but the belief is that he is striving to make a fight happen before the end of 2019.

Conor McGregor and GF Vacation In Italy, Works Out On the Beach – TMZ https://t.co/Uwnrfwh1eg pic.twitter.com/gg4X1jMMg3 — Hunter Johnston 🇺🇸 (@RealLHunterJ) August 26, 2019

McGregor hasn’t entered the octagon since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, but his recent comments on social media, as well as this beach workout, make it appear that he either has a fight lined up or is simply preparing for when it is scheduled. Of course, that leaves the question as to who his opponent will be.

On August 20, McGregor posted a message on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of his legendary bout with fellow UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The pair had originally faced off in 2016 as the second part of their ongoing series. Judging from his comments in the caption, McGregor is ready to face off with Diaz one more time.

“3 years to the day myself and this Mexican warrior went to war,” McGregor wrote. “Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don’t blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post-fight, you know what I’m like when I get going. Vicious.

“I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It’s what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I’ll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No b—- talk. Just real s—.”

Of course, McGregor can’t take part in another bout against Diaz until his left hand is fully healed. He posted a photo on Instagram in late May and revealed that he had injured his hand while training. McGregor is certainly on the road to recovery, but the photo of him lifting dumbbells on the beach make it appear that his left hand is still not where it needs to be.