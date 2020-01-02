Colts GM Chris Ballard Addresses Speculative Return of QB Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts had a disappointing 2019 season as they finished with a 7-9 record and they missed the playoffs for the fourth time out of the last five seasons. Before the season began, the Colts were dealt with a major blow as their star quarterback, Andrew Luck, announced his retirement. However, is there a chance he could be back with the team next season?

Colts general manager Chris Ballard held his end-of-year press conference on Thursday and was asked about Luck possibly coming out of retirement. Ballard made it very clear that Luck is not returning to the Colts or the NFL anytime in the near future.

“Look, Andrew’s retired,” Ballard said. “I haven’t talked to him in a few weeks. I think he’s busy being a father. But Andrew’s retired. I think we all need to accept that.”

With Luck retired, the Colts turned to Jacoby Brissett who had a strong start to the season. But he didn’t do enough to get the Colts over the hump as he completed 60 percent of his passes and threw for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games.

“Look, Jacoby did some good things,” Ballard added. “I think as a whole, our passing game has to improve, unequivocally. You have to be able to throw the football to win in this league.”

The news of Luck’s retirement broke during the team’s third preseason game in August. That led to him having a press conference explaining why he’s leaving the game.

“I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide],” Luck said. “A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football.”

Luck went on to say his journey in the league is over and he has no regrets.

“This has been my personal journey in football,” he added. “Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago.”

Luck was drafted by the Colts No. 1 overall in 2012 and finished his career with 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, 83 interceptions and a passer rating of 89.5. He led the Colts to the AFC Championship game in 2014.