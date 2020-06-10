These Colleges Have Disclosed Their Athletes Have Coronavirus

With the calendar turning to summer, many universities around the country are getting their athletes together for limited workouts. The University of Alabama football team took part in workouts, as did some other top programs. For some of these universities, the limited return to action also brought about new positive COVID-19 cases. According to CNN, at least 10 universities have confirmed positive tests among staff members, students or athletes. The exact number of cases is unknown due to confidentiality issues, but a few select colleges did provide far more information. The NCAA recently allowed voluntary athletic activities in all Division-I sports, which brought several student-athletes back to their respective campuses. This decision originally created excitement among fans about the return of sports in the fall, including college football, but the recent uptick in positive tests has created even more uncertainty.

The University of Alabama's football team gathered for workouts recently, with up to 50 players participating. Outlets reported that several members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus. At least one asymptomatic player attended the workouts, but there is no official word on how many players tested positive.

Three players from the University of Auburn have tested positive for the coronavirus. These unidentified individuals are all members of the football team and were asymptomatic. The university placed them in self-isolation in a dorm away from their teammates.

According to CNN, a spokesman for Florida State University said that at least one football player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team recently returned to on-field workouts. The exact number is unknown due to FSU wanting to remain in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Iowa State University confirmed that one individual tested positive for the coronavirus. This person self-identified after testing positive but confirmed that they had not come in contact with anyone on campus. "We thank this individual for taking all of the appropriate actions to self-identify and self-isolate," ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said, per The Gazette. "The individual shared they were not exposed on campus and were last on campus three weeks ago."

Marshall University student-athletes returned to campus following the NCAA's decision, and they underwent coronavirus tests. The majority of tests were negative, but Marshall did confirm three positive tests — two student-athletes and one employee. All three were asymptomatic, and the university believes that they did not contract the virus on campus.

Oklahoma State University tested more than 150 student-athletes, staff and administration members as they returned to campus. Three of these individuals tested positive in early June and were asymptomatic. This includes linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Texas Tech University released a statement confirming that multiple members of the men's basketball program but did not reveal the exact number. "The members of the program who have tested positive have been self-isolated in accordance with CDC Guidelines and the City Department of Health procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing. Per Texas Tech's established protocol, those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department's sports medicine staff and team physicians," the statement said.

The University of Central Florida confirmed that 60 football players returned to campus. Three of these athletes tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. UCF did not clarify to CNN whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

According to CNN, the Hawkeyes' athletics department administered 237 Covid-19 tests spread between students, staff members and athletes. One person tested positive while the rest were negative. The school did not reveal the identity of the affected individual, nor did it specify the sport.