College Volleyball Coach Cuts Entire Roster Two Months Into Job

A college volleyball coach has cleaned house in a big way. Chelsey Lucas, the volleyball coach at Grambling State University, cut her entire 19-player roster, per CBS Sports. Lucas told each player individually their scholarship would not be renewed because they didn't perform to her standard over the three practices held this semester, according to KSLA. Grambling State athletic director Trayveon Scott showed support for Lucas for the decision.

"Just as the transfer portal empowers student-athletes," Scott said in a statement, "our coaches are also empowered to make the decisions they deem necessary to advance their programs." The Associated Press attempted to reach out to Lucas who didn't respond Friday morning. But the coach released a statement through Grambling explaining her decision.

Grambling's new head volleyball coach cut the entire team on Monday, a move that's left several scrambling without scholarships and has a lot of people asking why: https://t.co/x2cFEtAPH0 pic.twitter.com/pehWaDBQCP — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) April 7, 2022

"I met with my team, each student-athlete, individually to discuss my plans moving forward with the Grambling State University volleyball program," Lucas said, per ESPN. "My decision was to not to bring back some of the current student-athletes on the team. While student-athletes are granted athletic scholarships, a scholarship is not guaranteed and not binding, per NCAA rules and regulations."

Maurisa Harris, a Grambling State junior, told KSLA three practices weren't enough to show her skills. "I didn't really get any time to show what I could do," Harris said. "When I was in there and she told me, my heart completely broke. Of course, I didn't cry in there, but I did when I left and it just hurts really bad, the fact that it was snatched away so fast."

This past season, Grambling State volleyball finished with an 11-17 overall record and an 8-8 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference under previous coach Demetria Keys-Johnson who recently stepped down. Lucas was hired on Feb. 14 and is a Grambling graduate. She previously coached at the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff where her teams went 37-44 overall and 27-17 in SWAC play.

"I hate to say out with the old, but in with the new a little bit," Grambling State communications director Brian Howard said. "Obviously we don't want them to be cut or lose their scholarships or whatever that might be or whatever that might look like. At the end of the day, Coach Lucas has a goal, has a vision. We have a goal as an institution and a vision as well to win, and that's first and foremost."