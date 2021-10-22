College Lacrosse Player Dies After Accident at Hot Dog Eating Contest

A lacrosse player from Tufts University died Sunday after falling unconscious at a fundraiser event, according to USA Today. Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon, 20, was taking part in a hot dog eating contest with other students and choked. In a statement, Tufts said Nicpon was in an accident on Saturday at a “private rental property” in Somerville, Massachusetts. She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Massachusetts General in Boston after first responders performed “extensive life-saving procedures.”

“We are beyond heartbroken to share the news of the passing of junior Madie Nicpon — ‘Scooter,’” Tufts lacrosse wrote on its Instagram page. Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.

“She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship,” A GoFundMe page was launched to help the Nicpon family. As of Friday, the page has raised over $169,000 with the goal being $175,000.

“On behalf of the Nicpon Family, we love you, our dearest Madie,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Madie Nicpon was a beautiful and brilliant daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room. Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her. Please consider donating to assist the family in covering funeral and medical expenses.”

About 3,000 students, faculty and staff members attended a vigil Sunday to honor Nicpon who participated in lacrosse, field hockey and indoor track in high school. Along with being a standout athlete at Suffern High School in New York, Nicpon had a grade-point average of over 4.0 and was planning to go into medicine. At Tufts, Nicpon was a defender in lacrosse and studying biopsychology. She played in one game as a freshman and three games last year as a sophomore.

“She was just a bundle of energy and a ray of sunshine, always,” Suffern girls lacrosse coach Callanan said on Tuesday. “She had a great upbeat personality and an infectious smile. … She was a ton of fun.”