College Football Player Killed During House Party Shooting

A football player from the University of Utah has died following a house party shooting in Salt Lake City, according to PEOPLE. Aaron Lowe was killed when shots were fired early Sunday morning at a home in the Sugar House neighborhood. He was 21 years old. An unidentified female was also shot and is in critical condition.

Lowe, a sophomore cornerback, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said they received a noise complaint around 10:30 p.m. Saturday local time regarding the party. They received another call two hours later about an altercation with a weapon. The caller reported hearing gunshots from the area as officers approached the scene.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community,” police chief Mike Brown said in a statement. When the Utah Utes learned the news, head coach Kyle Whittingham and director of athletics Mark Harlan each released statements.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Whittingham said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning,” Harlan said. “Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Lowe saw action in Utah’s first four games of the season, recording three tackles on special teams. He played in five games on special teams in 2020 and 11 in 2019. Lowe was the first-ever recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Jordan, Lowe’s teammate and friend, was killed on Christmas Day 2020 in an accidental shooting. Lowe switched his jersey number from 2 to 22 to honor Jordan’s legacy.