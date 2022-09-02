College Football: 7 Teams Who Can Win the 2022 National Championship

College football is back. After a long offseason, one of the most popular sports in the country returns, which means Saturdays are going to be filled with a lot of action. It will also be filled with a lot of drama as one loss for a top-notch team could hurt its chances of winning a conference and national title. This puts a lot of pressure on the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions who start the season facing the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

"We as coaches certainly like to know about personnel and the matchups, and the game within the game is to try and get a good matchup somewhere out there," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, per 247Sports. "Matchups are easier to find when you know the team inside and out like an SEC team we play every year. It's pretty easy to try to figure out where your matchups are. It's probably a little tougher in this situation of not knowing your opponent, and even the tape you have of the opponent may not be exactly what they're doing. So that creates an interesting dynamic, but it's not for our players to concern themselves with." Here's a look at seven teams who can win the national championship in 2022.