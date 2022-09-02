College Football: 7 Teams Who Can Win the 2022 National Championship
College football is back. After a long offseason, one of the most popular sports in the country returns, which means Saturdays are going to be filled with a lot of action. It will also be filled with a lot of drama as one loss for a top-notch team could hurt its chances of winning a conference and national title. This puts a lot of pressure on the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions who start the season facing the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.
"We as coaches certainly like to know about personnel and the matchups, and the game within the game is to try and get a good matchup somewhere out there," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, per 247Sports. "Matchups are easier to find when you know the team inside and out like an SEC team we play every year. It's pretty easy to try to figure out where your matchups are. It's probably a little tougher in this situation of not knowing your opponent, and even the tape you have of the opponent may not be exactly what they're doing. So that creates an interesting dynamic, but it's not for our players to concern themselves with." Here's a look at seven teams who can win the national championship in 2022.
Alabama Crimson Tide
This is arguably the most talented team in college football. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and All-American linebacker Will Anderson return to anchor a team that has won six national titles since 2009.prevnext
Georgia Bulldogs
Despite losing 15 players to the NFL, it's hard to bet against the Georgia Bulldogs. The team will be led by defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and quarterback Stetson Bennett who was named the CFP National Championship MVP last year.prevnext
Ohio State Buckeyes
There are some experts who think that Ohio State should be the No. 1 team in the country. All eyes will be on quarterback C.J. Stroud who threw for 4,345 yards and 44 touchdowns in 2021.prevnext
Clemson Tigers
Clemson had a down year in 2021, but the Tigers are poised to return in a big way. Defensive linemen Bryan Bresse and Myles Murphy will lead one of the best defenses in the country, while QB D.J. Uiagalelei will look to have a bounce-back season after throwing nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.prevnext
Utah Utes
Utah is coming off a season where it won the Pac-12 title and earned a trip to the Rose Bowl. Cameron Rising looks to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country after throwing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns last year.prevnext
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame may have lost head coach Brian Kelly, but the team still has the tools to make a run at the playoffs. Defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is one of the best in the country, finishing the 2021 season with 11 sacks.prevnext
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan won the Big Ten last year and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. Running back Blake Corum is ready to take his game to the next level after rushing for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.prev