College Basketball Player Shot and Killed at New Jersey Nature Preserve

A college basketball player was shot and killed in a white Mercedes-Benz stationed in a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, according to the New York Post. Phil Urban, 20, was playing for Post University before his death. He was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Police said they found Urban "slumped over" in the driver's seat of the vehicle that was parked on a trail. He was transported to a hospital in Trenton where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Urban joined Post University in April. In a tweet at the time, the school excitedly touted Urban as a "skilled wing from Manapalan NJ who can play multiple positions. We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and person. Welcome to the nest, Phil!" For the 2022-23 season, Urban played in two games for Post and averaged four points and one rebound per contest.

Post University CEO and President John l. Hopkins said that the community is "heartbroken" when they learned about Urban's death, according to NBC News. He also said that Urban "modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom" and "We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time."

When Urban committed to Post, an ex-coach tweeted about him. This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year and if I told you how he handled it, you'd be proud too!" the former coach said, per Fox News. "Super excited for Philly man— stayed humble, trusted the process and accomplished a goal!"

Urban's former team, the New Jersey Panthers, also showed love to Urban when he joined Post. The team said Urban is a "bouncy 6'6" wing has loads of potential and we can't wait to see what he does at Post!"