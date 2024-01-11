College Basketball Player Angel Maes Accused of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend's Car

Angel Maes, a basketball player from Southeastern Community College, was arrested for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Fort Madison, Iowa on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Maes, 19, has been charged with going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and reckless use of a firearm. The first two charges are class D felonies while the last two are aggravated misdemeanors.

Fort Madison police were called to a home on Sunday morning for a report of criminal mischief after it was discovered a vehicle was shot multiple times with a firearm. The car's owner told police that she heard what she thought were gunshots in the early hours of the morning. When she went outside to find out what it was, she saw a car coming down the street. The woman ran inside and then heard two additional gunshots before going back outside to discover her 2008 Chrysler Sebring had been shot.

The woman who owns the car named Maes as a suspect, believing the shooting was caused by an earlier dispute between the two. She said she was in a relationship with Maes, and the two had been engaged in a conversation before the shooting, and the conversation turned into an argument.

Police observed text messages allegedly from Maes that read eother u answer or im coming to our house," "nah watch this real street (expletive)," "watch ur (expletive) get shot tf out," and "your (expletive) shor tf out." Police also observed a voice message from Maes which said she shot the car.

A search warrant from Maes' apartment was executed by Fort Madison detectives, and a firearm case for a Taurus G4X 9mm, a magazine and 9mm ammunition was discovered. A short time later, Maes arrived at the apartment and was taken into custody. She has been placed on temporary academic suspension and is not allowed on campus pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Maintaining a safe campus for everyone is of utmost importance and we have policies and processes in place to that end," SCC President Dr. Michael Ash said in a statement. "We are cooperating with law enforcement with their investigation and are reviewing the incident internally as well to make sure that protocols were properly followed."

Maes committed to playing for Southeastern Community College in April 2022. In January 2023, Maes was named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) All-Academic Team, earning a 3.5 GPA.