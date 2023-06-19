West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Resigns After Arrest

Bob Huggins' run as the head coach of the West Virginia men's basketball team has ended. The 69-year-old resigned from the program on Saturday following his arrest on Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence, per the New York Post. The arrest happened in Pittsburgh after police observed a black SUV blocking traffic just before 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday. Police told Huggins to move the vehicle off the road but pulled him over after noticing him having trouble maneuvering the car, which had a "flat and shredded tire" and the driver's side door was open.

Huggins performed sobriety tests after police questioned him and failed the tests as his blood alcohol content was 0.21 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent in Pennsylvania. Huggins was arrested for DUI before as he was convicted of drunk driving and 2004 and pleaded no contest. He was the head coach of the Cincinnati men's basketball team at the time of that incident.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role," Huggins wrote in a letter to the West Virginia community. "While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve."

"On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state," West Virginia said in a statement. "During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history."

Huggins has been West Virginia's head coach since 2007. During his time as head coach, Huggins led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament 11 times, the Sweet 16 five times and the Final Four once in 2010. He is also known for his time at Cincinnati (1991-2005) and led the team to the NCAA Tournament 14 times, the Sweet Sixteen four times, the Elite Eight three times and the Final Four in 1992. Huggins has won 935 Division I games, the third-most in college basketball history.