Jerry Jones Dead at 89, Tributes Pour In

Jerry Jones, a former longtime Louisville men's basketball assistant coach, died on Monday, the school announced. He was 89 years old. Jones' oldest daughter, Sherry, said on Nov. 19 that her father entered hospice care. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, more than a dozen former players and colleagues stopped by for visits.

Jones served alongside legendary head coach Denny Crum from 1973 to 1996, joining the program one year after Crum's arrival. He then served five more years on Crum's staff as a university relations assistant from 1996 to 2001. During his time with the Cardinals, Jones helped the team reach Five Final Fours and win two national championships (1980 and 1986). Jones was inducted into the U of L Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.

UofL Hall of Famer Jerry Jones left a lasting legacy on Louisville. As Denny Crum’s top assistant, he was a vital part of a run that saw five Final Fours, including the 1980 and ’86 national championships.



"We're saddened to share the passing of Jerry Jones, longtime assistant coach under the late Denny Crum," the school said in a statement. "Jones worked on the UofL coaching staff from 1973-1996. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

"My first impression (of him) was the same as the last impression: enthusiastic, positive, upbeat, very delightful to be around," former Louisville athletics director Bill Olsen told the Courier Journal on Monday. Olsen coached with Jones and Crum's staff. Before Jones joined Louisville he was an assist coach at Pepperdine under Gary Colson.

"He's just one of those guys who was meant to be a coach," Crum told the Courier Journal in 2011. "He's just good at it. He understands the game, and he's been involved with it all his life. He has a great rapport with the kids. He's good around people. You knew he would do a great job."

Was Jones' death was announced, tributes began to be shared on social media. One person wrote, "Rest in peace, Coach Jerry Jones. Thanks for contributing to the fabric of our community. Louisville Basketball brought our city closer and a big part of why it's such a special place. You'll always be an integral part of that. Thank you."

"Sincere condolences to family and friends of Coach Jerry Jones, Denny Crum's top assistant at Louisville basketball for nearly three decades," another person said. "Terrific basketball mind — better person, persistently upbeat and willing to help others."