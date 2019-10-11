Colin Kaepernick Shoots Down False Narratives With Series of Statements

Colin Kaepernick is tired of the false narratives spread about him and is now attempting to do something about it. On Thursday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback released a series of statements through his representatives, agent Joe Nalley and PR director Jasmine Windham, to set the record straight with his status in the NFL. The first statement was about Kaepernick wanting to play in the NFL again despite filing a grievance against the league.

“Yes. Eric Reid filed the same grievance and is currently employed by an NFL team,” the statement said.

Another statement answered the question about being offered a job by an NFL team.

“No, not a single team has offered Colin a job since 2016, in which he began his peaceful protest,” the statement said.

The following statement answered the question about working out for a team while being a free agent.

“No, not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought in a for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.’ No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary,” the statement said.

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

The release goes on to talk about Kaepernick reaching out to all 32 teams about getting on their roster. It ends with the representatives showing Kapernick’s stats in 2016 to show he can still play in the NFL.

Throughout the entire 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem because he was upset with the way police officers were treating African-Americans in the country. He has been out of the NFL ever since, but his protest made an impact as there are NFL players who kneel during the anthem today.

Last month, there was a report by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN that Kaepernick was interested in signing with the New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

“One of the things that Nessa Diab told me last week when she and I met, she said, ‘Colin Kaepernick trains five days a week, every day, all five days, at 5 a.m.,’” Smith said on First Take. “‘Working out a minimum of three hours a day, if not longer. He’s ready to go. He wants to be back in the NFL and it doesn’t have to be as a starting quarterback. It could be as a backup quarterback.’”

Kaepernick played for 49ers from 2011-2016. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.