Colin Kaepernick Is a Pass for New Orleans Saints

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent despite numerous NFL teams changing quarterbacks due to injuries and inconsistent play. And while the New Orleans Saints won’t have Drew Brees for a few weeks, they are not in a position to add Kaepernick. Nathan Beighle of Who Dat Dish believes New Orleans is not going to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback reportedly reaching out to the team earlier this month.

“The New Orleans Saints never seriously seemed like a team that’d acquire Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick,” Beighle wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN was the first to report Kaepernick being interested in signing with the Saints but he also contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.

“I am being told that he has contacted – Colin Kaepernick’s agent and others – have contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Smith said. “Essentially, they’re not interested. They’ve contacted the Jets, no word on them yet. They’ve contacted the Saints. They didn’t get their phone calls returned.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. Throughout that entire year, he kneeled when the national anthem was being played because he was upset with the way police officers were treating African-Americans in the country. His protest led to many others doing the same thing in 2016 and 2017, and there are still some NFL players who kneel during the national anthem today.

But because of that, there has been speculation of the NFL keeping Kaepernick out of the league which has led to him filing a lawsuit against the NFL which was settled out of court. But in the meantime, Kaepernick has been training constantly just in case he gets that call.

“One of the things that Nessa Diab told me last week when she and I met, she said, ‘Colin Kaepernick trains five days a week, every day, all five days, at 5 a.m.,’” Smith said on First Take. “‘Working out a minimum of three hours a day, if not longer. He’s ready to go. He wants to be back in the NFL and it doesn’t have to be as a starting quarterback. It could be as a backup quarterback.’”

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-2016. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2012 and his best season came in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.