Colin Kaepernick’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Tweet Draws Big Reactions

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of the nine victims in the crash, which occurred outside the Los Angeles area. Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick was one of the many celebrities to pay tribute to Bryant and he sent his condolences to the entire family.

“I will remember Kobe as a basketball legend, a father& a man,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “Watching him &Gigi share their relationship with us is something I won’t ever forget. My heart aches for his wife, children & family. I hope the waves of love being sent to his family can ease some of the pain they feel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kaepernick has drawn a lot of attention over the last few years as he began to kneel during the National Anthem back in 2016, which is the same year that Bryant retired from the NBA. Here’s a look at Twitter users reacting to Kaepernick’s tweet to Bryant.

Greatness

Greatness recognize greatness. — UnionResistance (@UnionResistance) January 27, 2020

This Twitter user believes that both Kaepernick and Bryant are great. Bryant is one of the legends of the NBA as he won five league titles and was named to the All-Star team 18 times. Kaepernick did not win any Super Bowls as a member of the 49ers, but he’s known for the work he’s done off the field.

Unwanted Reminder

Sorry Colin – your still not playing in NFL — Johnny R Reeves (@johnny_reeves1) January 27, 2020

This Twitter user did not mention Bryant and instead took a shot at Kaepernick for not being on an NFL roster. This Tweet got a lot of backlash from fans because Kaepernick’s tweet had nothing to do with his status in the NFL and playing in the league again.

Legend

This fan showed how much Bryant meant to the NBA, as the former players that went against him had a hard time stopping him. That has led to the current players showing their sadness when they heard the news because there will never be another player like Bryant.

Thank You

Thank you Colin please continue your drive against #WhiteSupremacy, racism, inequality and US wars. Do it for #Kobe and #Gianna. pic.twitter.com/g5NSYVlsDv — KobeKapKhabib KamaruUsman Clowned Colby (@KapKobe) January 27, 2020

Because of Kaepernick’s tweet, this fan wanted to show its appreciation for Kaepernick and what he’s done to fight social injustice in the world. It’s been something Kaepernick has been doing for four years and it looks like he’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Family

Truth Colin. It’s all about his family. And frankly, knowing that Gianna was also lost, Kobe is exact where he would want to be now, by his precious daughters side 😓🙏🏽❤️ — Abuela (@ICoquiLizzy) January 27, 2020

This Twitter user agrees with Kaepernick’s tweet. When it comes down to it, it’s all about family and Sunday was the opportunity for everyone to show appreciation for their family because there is no telling what tomorrow brings.

Respect

Your a class act man. Nothing but respect. — Colonel Gables (@ColonelGables) January 27, 2020

There is nothing but respect from this fan. The fact Kaepernick took the time to send a message to the Bryant family for their loss. The death of Bryant not only affects the NBA world, but it has also made an impact in all sports and pop culture in general.

Not a Fan

I thought of you when I heard of of Kobe’s tragic accident…how you and Kobe are polar opposites, how Kobe oozed of class, how he loved his country, how he was an awesome role model, how positive he was, how talented he was, what a real American he was – 100 % opposite of you! — Elisabeth Echevarria (@ElisabethEchev5) January 27, 2020

This Twitter user showed respect for Bryant but took a shot at Kaepernick at the same time. The fan doesn’t believe Kaepernick has class and doesn’t have love for his country. Despite Kaepernick protesting during the national anthem, he has made it clear he doesn’t hate America.