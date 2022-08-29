Colin Kaepernick and Girlfriend Nessa Diab Welcome First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab are officially parents. On Sunday, Diab announced on Instagram that she and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback have welcomed their first child. Diab posted a photo of the two along with their newborn baby on a hospital bed.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," Diab wrote. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM! Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Diab went on to talk about her recovery and Kaepernick being a great dad. "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey," Diab wrote. "I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."

Kaepernick, 34, and Diab, 41 have been together since 2015. Diab hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, she works as a host on MTV and is the host of the talk show Talk Stoop which airs on NBC markets. Kaepernick played in the NFL from 2011 to 2016. In his final season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. Kaepernick recently talked about getting back in the NFL on the I AM ATHLETE show and revealed what he's willing to do play football again.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."