Colin Kaepernick Reveals Baltimore Photos in Response to Trump

Colin Kaepernick is standing behind the city of Baltimore after President Donald Trump‘s strong comments about the community. The former NFL quarterback recently went to Twitter to reveal photos of him bringing his youth campaign, the Know Your Rights Camp, to Baltimore.

This is the Baltimore I know and love! Strong. Loving. Courageous. Resilient. Passionate. Powerful! @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/ClZqgQByXL — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 28, 2019

“This is the Baltimore I know and love,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “Strong. Loving. Courageous. Resilient. Passionate. Powerful!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is in response to Trump using Twitter this past weekend to describe the 7th District of Maryland as “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

But the insults did not stop there. Trump continued to criticize the Maryland city to the Washington Post on Tuesday.

“Baltimore happens to be about the worst case,” Trump said. “If you look at it statistically, it’s like, the number of shootings, the number of crimes, the number of everything — this morning I heard a statistic, Baltimore is worse than Honduras, OK?”

The reason Trump is harsh on Baltimore has to do with his feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) as he’s been an outspoken critic of the 45th president. Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” before taking aim at the district.

That didn’t sit well with Kaepernick who has been on the social justice train since protesting during the national anthem in 2016 when he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick drew national headlines when he made the move which led to him not being signed by another team when he opted out of his contract.

The Nevada alum then filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing league owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL and he withdrew the grievance.

The good news for the former 49ers QB is he has support from one of the most notable figures in the city. Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded the Trump’s comments and he had nothing but great things to say about Baltimore.

“Well I can tell you this,” Harbaugh said. “My wife, my daughter, and me, we love Baltimore. And more than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore. We love the people in Baltimore everywhere. Maybe it’s because the Baltimore people love the Ravens so much, but we’ve felt nothing but love here for the last 11 years.”