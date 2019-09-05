Colin Cowherd Says Cowboys Offense Still Runs Through Dak Prescott

When the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott agreed to the massive six-year, $90 million contract extension, there was an audible sigh of relief from fans of the team. The star running back is rejoining the team and will be on hand to help lead them to the Super Bowl. After all, he is the figure that drives this offense and keeps defenses in check, isn’t he? Well, Colin Cowherd wants to disagree.

Wednesday morning, the host of The Herd With Colin Cowherd reacted to the news by explaining why, in his opinion, that the contract doesn’t mean much for the Cowboys. He believes that this move doesn’t automatically improve their Super Bowl odds because Zeke isn’t the top figure in the offense that is needed on a consistent basis. No, Cowherd says that this is Dak Prescott’s team, and it will continue to be even with Elliott’s return to the facility.

“This has never been Zeke’s team,” Cowherd said. “This is Dak Prescott‘s team. When did the fortunes of this franchise change? Tony Romo hurt, they were desperate, Dak stepped in and went 13-3.”

Cowherd continued by explaining that team owner Jerry Jones would have drastically changed his negotiating technique if Prescott had been the one holding out for a new deal. If Elliott was at training camp while Prescott was down in Cabo, Cowherd says that Jones would have been on his private plane within 45 minutes to get the deal done. That’s how much the quarterback means to this franchise.

The outspoken radio host does have some very valid points about Prescott being a much better player than his backup in Cooper Rush, as well as the Cowboys’ ability to win games while relying on Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris. However, there is one key factor that Cowherd is diminishing with his argument.

When the Cowboys went 13-3 in the 2016 season, Prescott was wildly impressive with 23 touchdowns through the air as opposed to only four interceptions. He was downright effective and lethal at times, which certainly led the Cowboys to multiple victories.

That being said, Prescott also had the benefit of Elliott rushing for a league-leading 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Opposing teams could not dedicate all of their resources to stopping Prescott and the passing attack because Elliott was galloping for 5.1 yards-per-carry. The Steelers alone witnessed the running back put up 209 combined yards and three total touchdowns during a week 10 grudge match. This included the game-winning rushing touchdown with fewer than 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Cowherd is correct that Prescott will ultimately be paid twice what Zeke is when the new contract extension is reached, and the fourth-round quarterback will likely be the face of the franchise for years to come. However, that shouldn’t negate the impact that Elliott has on the Dallas Cowboys.

These two offensive stars form a powerful tandem when on the field together, and they are responsible for making the Cowboys into a contender. When one is removed from the equation, the team struggles, so it’s critical to pay them both and keep this partnership alive and well.