Cleveland Browns Recreate ‘Friends’ Intro After Victory

With a star-studded roster that features quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and a defense led by Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns have no shortage of talent. This is one of the more loaded teams in the league that has been held back a bit by struggling offensive line play. The Browns are viewed as a postseason contender that could potentially win the AFC North, despite falling to the Tennessee Titans in week one.

However, the Browns pulled off a decisive victory in New York on Monday night, dismantling the injury-plagued Jets and showing off the chemistry between Mayfield and Beckham. The play on the field was impressive, but that was not the biggest story. Instead, the Browns turned heads following the game by dropping a victory celebration video in the style of the Friends intro.

Filmed entirely at the practice facility, this video accurately portrayed the intro that was seen on TV screens across America from 1994-2004. There were some subtle differences, such as this version taking place indoors, but the Browns still recreated the fountain and brought in furniture.

B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

To make the video far more entertaining, prominent players in Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Damarious Randall, Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward, and JC Tretter danced around like the beloved characters from Friends while “I’ll Be There For You” played in the background. What a way to celebrate a victory.

With the Browns hoping to compete for a spot in the playoffs, as well as the AFC crown, they will be looking to stack at least 10 wins. Will the team celebrate each victory by releasing this video on Twitter, or is there a much bigger plan in place?

Maybe, the Browns have a series of videos recorded and locked on a server for each victory. It’s entirely possible that this team has a different video set aside based on various TV shows from history. Is there a Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place video featuring Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, and Antonio Callaway? What about a victory compilation based on How I Met Your Mother? The opportunities are endless.

Unfortunately, the answer will not be provided until the Browns win again. The next game on the schedule is a battle with the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams. Achieving victory won’t be an easy task for this young team, but fans are hoping that Sunday night will end with another entertaining intro video.