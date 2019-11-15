Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Suspended for 2019 Season, Including Playoffs

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett attacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph by taking off his helmet and hitting him in the head with it on Thursday night and is now suffering the consequences. On Friday, the NFL announced they have suspended Garrett for the remainder of the 2019 season including the playoffs if the Browns qualify. It was also announced Garrett will not get paid for the rest of the year and the league will then re-evaluate his status once the season is over.

“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason — and must meet with the Commissioner’s Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount,” the NFL said in a statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

The incident happened with just eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Garrett was ejected. Experts and fans were considering Garrett should have been charged with assault, but the Cleveland Police Department is currently not investigating Garrett according to TMZ. “The person who was hit would have to file a report. There is no criminal complaint filed,” Cleveland PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

After the game, Garrett admitted what he did to Rudolph was wrong. He said, “What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that. It’s out of character.”

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” he added … “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

Once Garrett attacked Rudolph, Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey jumped on Garrett and started kicking him. After the game, Pouncey said Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the year. Absolutely. Absolutely. 100 percent,” he said to reporters. “We’ll see how serious the NFL is about their players. At that point, it’s bigger than football. It’s protection. … He could have killed him. What if he’d hit in him the temple?”

The Browns are now without one of their best defensive players. Garrett ends his season with 11 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.