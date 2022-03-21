Cleveland Browns Blasted for Deshaun Watson Trade Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Cleveland Browns are taking some heat after trading for Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits. The Browns made the trade this past Friday and gave up five draft picks. They also signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract which is fully guaranteed. And because of the lawsuits, which alleges Watson of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions, Watson could be suspended to start the season.

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback. We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.” While Watson is talented, the move could end up hurting the Browns depending on what happens with the cases against him. Here’s a look at social media going after the Browns.

NFL’s Viewpoint

After not playing last season and still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, it says a lot about the NFL’s attitude toward QBs that the Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a brand new contract before the extension he signed in September 2020 has even started. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 18, 2022

One person responded: “It also sends a loud message to women NFL fans! I find this to be truly disgusting. No other words to explain it.”

Colin Kaepernick Comparison

Texas decided Deshaun Watson won't stand trial for sexual assault but 22 civil suits can go on.



TX traded him to the Cleveland Browns and he gets $230M to be the quarterback.



Colin Kaepernick took a knee to point out inequality and he hasn't played football since.



WTF?#Fresh — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) March 20, 2022

One fan wrote: “22 women say Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted them. Twenty-f—ing-two! Yet the [Browns] and other teams are falling all over themselves to get Watson. I forget, how many women did Colin Kaepernick assault? Oh that’s right, zero. All he did was take a f—ing knee.”

Clay Travis Weighs In

Number one NFL rule: So long as your talents exceed your problems you will always be employed in the NFL. The Browns believe Deshaun Watson’s talents exceed the 22 women who accused him of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/2ivYeZBDig — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 20, 2022

One person responded: “Tyreek Hill and Joe Mixon’s talents exceed their problems. And there is actual proof of Hill and Mixon’s wrongdoings. There is a literal video of Mixon punching a woman to the ground, but he’s a good RB so the NFL doesn’t care. There isn’t any proof that Watson did anything.”

The Chosen Team

Deshaun Watson is the first active NFL QB to ever choose the Cleveland Browns — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) March 18, 2022

One fan responded: “Cleveland is the first nfl team to pay 230mil guaranteed to a player whose facing 22 cases of sex allegations.”

Baker Mayfield’s Response

“Deshaun Watson not going to the Browns”



Baker Mayfield: pic.twitter.com/ApWM27qjqI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 17, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: “I can already picture the “At home with Deshaun Watson” commercials. He’s just moved in and has to go knock on all the neighbors’ doors to disclose he’s a sex-offender.”

Official Announcement

OFFICIAL: We have acquired QB Deshaun Watson, a person facing 22 sexual misconduct civil suits, in a trade with the Texans.



there, fixed that for you. — password is gofastboatsmojito (@ReasonablySober) March 20, 2022

One fan responded: “Who still faces an NFL home office decision on punishment and could be suspended for up to the season and not be able to play.”

New Watson Jersey

And Joe Fann of Wynn Bet wrote: “If we are to believe that Deshaun Watson did no wrong, why would he have an insurance policy in place in the form of a $1 million base salary in 2022 as suspension protection?I understand if some Browns fans don’t know enough to feel good about Watson playing for their team.”