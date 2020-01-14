Clemson vs. LSU: Tim McGraw Speaks out, Reveals Epic Photos After Pre-Game Concert

Monday night, country superstar Tim McGraw set the stage for the College Football Playoffs National Championship by performing a pregame concert. The man known for “Truck Yeah” is a massive football fan, and he was greeted by a large number of supporters. He has since provided a behind-the-scenes look at his performance and showed off his custom LSU jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:10pm PST

“Thanx New Orleans!!! That was a blast!” McGraw wrote in the caption of the photo. “Now it’s game time!!!! #GeauxTigers #NationalChampionship #HereOnEarth”

McGraw performed his hit song “Way Down” with Shy Carter, which was met with mixed reviews. Some of the fans in attendance loved the song and the energy that the country star brought to the stage. Others simply said that this song was “ruining country music.”

Critical reception aside, McGraw is simply loving the fact that his favorite team is competing for the National Championship. He has been anticipating this game since LSU defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship back in early December. Although they did have to first defeat Oklahoma in the semifinals.

“Truck yeah!!!!!” McGraw wrote on Instagram after LSU’s victory. “See y’all in NOLA [LSU football].” He added a photo of the Tigers celebrating the victory while confetti rained down upon the players at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The country superstar has been a massive fan of the LSU Tigers for years due to being a Louisiana native. He lives in Nashville and roots for the Tennessee Titans of the NFL, but McGraw is an LSU fan through and through. He even narrated a hype video for the school in the days leading up to the playoff game against the Sooners.

The early portions of the game were stressful as Clemson jumped out to an early lead, but McGraw later watched quarterback Joe Burrow get LSU back into contention with some crucial touchdown drives. The future first-round NFL Draft pick helped his team score on four drives and take a 28-17 lead into halftime.

Burrow continued to produce during the second half, leading another scoring drive during the third quarter. Clemson was building momentum after the intermission and there were some fans that expected the Tigers to take control heading into the final 15 minutes. Instead, Burrow led a scoring drive to extend the lead to 10 points.

(Photo Credit: James Gourley/WireImage/Getty)