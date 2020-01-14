Clemson vs. LSU: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Monday night, the College Football Playoffs will come to an end with the National Championship. The Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers will be facing off in a feline-centric battle, and college fans are fired up. Here’s when this game in New Orleans will take place:

As the biggest game of the college football season, the National Championship will be aired exclusively by ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, but there will also be a pregame show starting at 6 p.m. ET. This will be when College GameDay’s Lee Corso picks the winner by donning a mascot head.

The National Championship will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, which could provide LSU with a bit of homefield advantage. However, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are used to playing in unique stadiums after securing playoff victories in both Tampa Bay and Santa Clara.

Clemson will have one advantage after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide to secure the National Championship last year. The Tigers have also won two of the past three championship games and have appeared in three of the past four. If they can take care of business once again, Swinney’s team will make a name as a dynasty that can rival Alabama’s level of success.

The LSU Tigers, on the other hand, will have the homefield advantage and the most recent Heisman Trophy winner running the offense. Joe Burrow has run rampant through the ranks of college football all season, en route to making a name for himself as the likely first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow’s most recent performance erased doubts about his ability to perform on the big stage as he threw for 493 yards against the Oklahoma Sooners. The LSU quarterback also scored eight total touchdowns, seven of which were through the air. He will have another opportunity to showcase his playmaking ability on Monday night. Although Clemson could make this far more difficult considering that the Tigers have the second-ranked defense in the FBS.

With these two top teams preparing for a primetime matchup, the expectation is that there will be plenty of big plays as Burrow and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence find their skill position players for numerous touchdowns. The battle will take place on Monday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

(Photo Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images)