Clayton Beathard Stabbing: Nashville Police Release Photo of Man Wanted for Questioning

Shortly after it was reported that Clayton Beathard, the brother of C.J. Beathard and the grandson of Bobby Beathard, has died after a stabbing incident, Nashville police have released a photo of an individual who is being sought after for questioning in the case.

The Tennessean reported that Beathard, 22, and another young man, Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed after an altercation outside of a Midtown Nashville bar on Saturday at around 2:52 a.m. (Another victim, a 21-year-old man whom they have not released the name of, was also treated for his wounds and then released.) Both Beathard and Trapeni, who were from Williamson County, were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center nearby, but they later passed away due to their injuries.

Now, Nashville’s Midtown Hills precinct has released a photo of who they wish to question about the case, which you can see below.

The Metro Nashville Police Department believes that the incident was related to an argument over a woman.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a press release. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

While the MNPD has released a photo of someone they want to question in the case, they are still currently seeking out even more information related to the tragic incident.

“Midtown Hills Precinct Detectives are working the case,” MNPD Captain Harmon Hunsicker said, per the Tennessean. “They have some leads, and seeking information from anyone witnessing or having information about the incident.”

The report went on to detail that Beathard and Trapeni both attended the Battle Ground Academy, where counselors have been made available after the incident.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community,” the head of Battle Ground Academy, Will Kessler, said. “No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”

A friend and former teammate of the young men, Chapman Finn, had only kind things to say about Beathard and Trapeni.

“They were both very good friends and would stand up for those they were close with no matter what,” he said.