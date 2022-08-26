Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Curses at Fan During Heated Confrontation

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley was not having it from the Philadelphia Phillies fans. On Thursday night, a video surfaced of Fraley cursing at a fan during the team's 4-0 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. But based on what the fan had to say, Fraley may have been going after the one person.

"You've got the wrong guy," the fan told him repeatedly, "It wasn't me." Other fans chimed in saying that Fraley got the wrong guy, which led to Fraley telling the fan to say "tell him to shut the f— up." Fraley didn't have a good night overall. Along with going after a fan and the Reds losing the game, Fraley went 0-4 at the plate with two strikeouts.

I could never yell at a Phillies fan for being an asshole. They genuinely can’t help it. It’s in their DNA from when they’re born, and it’s almost a badge of honor to get chirped by them. pic.twitter.com/kwfP3ooWxM — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 26, 2022

Fraley joined the Reds this year after spending three seasons with the Seattle Mariners. He has only appeared in 36 games this season and has hit seven home runs with 17 RBIs, a .239 batting average with a .805 OPS. When speaking to the Seattle Times in February 2021, Fraley talked about what he would do when he was struggling.

"You guys all know, everyone I've talked to knows that I'm a man of faith," he said. "I'm a believer in Jesus. When last year went the way that it did and when I got (sent) down after having about five games up there, and they claimed Phillip Ervin, it was kind of a big turning point for me mentally. I really had to take a step back. I spent a lot of time with the Lord trying to reel myself back into a solid place because I wasn't really there."

Fraley continued: "It brought me to an understanding that I'm just putting way too much emphasis on what other people think. You guys can take it for whatever you guys want to run with, but for me it was simple — just stop caring about what other people are thinking, what other people are saying. Just focusing on me, focusing on what I need to do to help myself get better. Obviously, that directly correlates with helping the team to win ballgames." Fraley began his pro baseball career in 2016 when he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. He was traded to the Mariners in 2018.