Russell Wilson Changes Play to Help Seahawks Teammate Earn $100K Bonus

✖

Russell Wilson did a big thing for one of his teammates at the end of the Seattle Seahawks' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. With 22 seconds remaining in Sunday's game, the Seahawks were up 26-23 and all they had to do was kneel to get their 12th win of the year. However, Wilson called an audible and threw a touch pass to wide receiver David Moore. And while that seems strange to the average fan watching the game, the reason Wilson changed the play was he wanted Moore to reach an incentive in his contract.

"We called that play because David had $100,000 if he gets that catch," Wilson said after the game, per the team's official website. "So it's a blessing to be able to help his family, and his daughter. We wanted to get him that catch, so we were able to dial that up for him." Wilson went on to say Seahawks wide receiver coach Austin Davis was in on the plan also.

"Austin actually said, 'Hey, let’s get it done; let’s get it done,'" Wilson said, "… So when we ended up calling it and I said, 'Dave you’re going to get the ball right here, here we go,’ kind of winked at him. So that was pretty cool.'"

Moore, 25, was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round in 2017. He finished the 2020 season with 35 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns, which are all career highs. According to Yahoo Sports, Moore signed a non-guaranteed $2.13 million tender as a restricted free agent last offseason. He then restructured his deal before cutdown day, agreeing to an $850,000 salary. His best game in 2020 was against the Buffalo Bills, catching four passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

"I kind of knew in the back of my head, and then the game was going on and Tyler (Lockett) was making all the catches, and DK (Metcalf) was making a few here and there," Wilson said. "I tried to get one to him earlier but they kind of covered it, so it was, 'Ah, shoot, OK.' And then it was the last drive we got the ball back and we're in the huddle, and I was like, 'Hold on, let's get this call here.' So we were able to do that."