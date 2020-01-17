Chuck Liddell Wants Cowboy Donald Cerrone to Beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday and the main event will be Conor McGregor against Cowboy Donald Cerrone. Many fans will be on the side of McGregor because this will be his first UFC fight since October 2018. However, one UFC legend wants the Ireland native to go down on Saturday. Chuck Liddell recently spoke to TMZ and he predicts that Cerrone will beat McGregor on Saturday.

“I think if Cowboy comes out and convinces he was gonna take him down, get after him and get him guessin’ whether or not you’re gonna go up and down, I think Cowboy can do it,” The Iceman said to TMZ.

“[Conor’s] always going to be tough. He’s always a tough striker. People have their questions whether or not he’s been having some struggling from some issues lately … but I’m a big fan of Cowboy, hopefully, he comes out with a win.”

McGregor doesn’t feel the same way as Liddell, obviously. During the press conference earlier this week, McGregor showed respect for Cerrone, but he predicted he would knock him out.

“I’m in a position now where I’m just very, very excited to be here, and I’m very eager to perform for the fans on January 18th,” McGregor said per USA Today. “I’ve got a solid opponent in front of me, a veteran of the game, and I’m just in a good spot. That’s it. I don’t think I’ve changed or altered, or, you know, I’m just committed and focused and happy to be here.”

While McGregor is one of the best fighters in UFC history and will always show confidence, Cerrone is also felling strong for Saturday and is ready for a battle.

“I’m going to go in there and (expletive) give it all we got,” Cerrone said. “Yeah, man, I am going five rounds with this dude, and I cannot (expletive) wait until Saturday.”

Cerrone comes into the match in a slump. He has lost his last two fights after winning the previous three. His last bout was in September and he fell to Justin Gaethje via TKO in the first round. As for McGregor, he’s looking to get back on top. He is ranked No. 4 in the UFC lightweight rankings but Sunday’s match will be a welterweight battle. He previously won the lightweight and featherweight championships.

UFC 246 can be streamed on ESPN+ this Saturday.