Chuck Carr, '90s MLB Star, Dead at 55

Chuck Carr, a former MLB player who spent time with multiple teams in the 1990s, died this week, his family announced on Facebook. He was 55 years old. The official cause of death was not announced, but the tribute from his family indicated that Carr was dealing with health issues, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Carr, who played center field, began his pro baseball career with the New York Mets in 1990. He was with the team for two seasons before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 1992. Carr then played for the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) from 1993-1995 and had one of his best seasons in 1993 as he led the National League in stolen bases with 58. The production during the 1993 season led to Carr finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. Carr then joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 1996 and was with the team until 1997 when he had an intense exchange with manager Phil Garner which led to his release.

The Hall of Fame remembers former @Mets @Cardinals @Marlins @Brewers and @astros outfielder Chuck Carr, who passed away on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4a0dJtbrS9 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 14, 2022

Early in the 1997 season, Carr was benched. In his final at-bat with the team on May 16, Carr swung away at a 2-0 pitch and popped out, despite a take sign from third-base coach Chris Bando. Garner confronted Carr for the poor plate discipline, and Carr responded, "That ain't Chuckie's game. Chuckie hacks on 2 and 0." Carr joined the Houston Astros later that year, and in the final at-bat of his career, he hit a home run off of Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz in Game 3 of the 1997 National League Division Series. Carr finished his career with a .254 batting average, 13 home runs, 123 RBIs and 144 stolen bases.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Carr," the Marlins said in a statement. "One of the original Florida Marlins, Chuck quickly engrained himself as a fan favorite as he was often seen making amazing catches in the outfield or speeding around the bases. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Chuck Carr, who played with the Brewers from 1996-97," the Brewers said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones."