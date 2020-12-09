Christmas Movies: 7 Films and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans

Christmas is right around the corner, and some of the top sports stars have joined in on the holiday spirit. There are quite a few Christmas films and specials that feature some famous athletes. WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has starred in two notable Christmas films, Santa's Little Helper and Christmas Bounty.

"I’ve mainly played good guys in movies, which is weird because I’ve been a bad guy in my entire WWE career," The Miz said in an interview with the Miami Herald in 2015 when talking about Santa's Little Helper. "I'm just having fun with it; whether I’m a good guy [in movies] or bad guy [in WWE], I’m just enjoying it.”

Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan has starred in his share of films over the years, including the 1996 Christmas flick Santa With Muscles. It didn't get strong reviews has MaryAnn Johanson of FlickFilospher wrote in 1999: "Santa with Muscles is a deeply awful comedy — not that I am in the least bit surprised, with a title like that. Even the cast and crew must have been embarrassed to be a part of this because the opening credits appear onscreen in an illegible red type as if no one involved really wanted any public acknowledgment of that fact." Here's a look at seven notable films and holiday specials for sports fans.