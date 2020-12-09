Christmas Movies: 7 Films and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans
Christmas is right around the corner, and some of the top sports stars have joined in on the holiday spirit. There are quite a few Christmas films and specials that feature some famous athletes. WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has starred in two notable Christmas films, Santa's Little Helper and Christmas Bounty.
"I’ve mainly played good guys in movies, which is weird because I’ve been a bad guy in my entire WWE career," The Miz said in an interview with the Miami Herald in 2015 when talking about Santa's Little Helper. "I'm just having fun with it; whether I’m a good guy [in movies] or bad guy [in WWE], I’m just enjoying it.”
Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan has starred in his share of films over the years, including the 1996 Christmas flick Santa With Muscles. It didn't get strong reviews has MaryAnn Johanson of FlickFilospher wrote in 1999: "Santa with Muscles is a deeply awful comedy — not that I am in the least bit surprised, with a title like that. Even the cast and crew must have been embarrassed to be a part of this because the opening credits appear onscreen in an illegible red type as if no one involved really wanted any public acknowledgment of that fact." Here's a look at seven notable films and holiday specials for sports fans.
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
This animated special follows Robbie, a reindeer who looks to join Santa Claus' sleigh team just like his father Rudolph. He travels to the North Pole and encounters Blitzen, who looks to "destroy" Robbie.
Santa With Muscles
As mentioned earlier, Santa with Muscles features Hulk Hogan, and he plays a self-made billionaire who gets in trouble after playing paintball. He is targeted by police, leading him to hide in a mall and wearing a Santa Clause outfit. Hogan's character hits his head, resulting in amnesia and being convinced he's Santa Claus.
Miracle
This not a Christmas movie, but it does have a Christmas scene. Miracle is a film based on the United States Hockey team upsetting the Soviet professionals in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The film was well-received by critics and earned $64.5 million at the box office.
Rocky IV
Rocky IV is not considered a Christmas movie, but the fight between Rocky and Ivan Drago does happen on Christmas Day. At the end of the fight, Rocky wished his son a Merry Christmas as he celebrates his big win.
Santa's Little Helper
WWE's The Miz starred in the direct to TV film Santa's Little Helper and played the role of Dax and a greedy corporate man who gets fired a loses everything. He is then reviewed by Bille, an elf from the North Pole, to be Santa's little helper. Former WWE Superstars Paige and Maryse also star in the film.
Christmas Bounty
Before Santa's Little Helper, The Miz also starred in the TV film Christmas Bounty. It also features Francia Raisa, Will Greenberg and Chelan Simmons.
The Big Show Show: Christmas
WWE's The Big Show had his own series on Netflix, but it was canceled after one season. In the final episode, the cast of The Big Show Show get together for a special Christmas episode, which can now be seen on the streaming service.