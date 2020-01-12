Chris Pratt Reveals Epic Seahawks Memory Ahead of Tonight’s Playoff Game

The Seattle Seahawks can secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, and there is a bonafide superhero rooting for this to happen. Chris Pratt is a longtime fan of the Pacific Northwest team, and he wants to see them back in the Super Bowl. He even celebrated the playoff matchup with an epic throwback photo on Instagram.

Sunday afternoon, Pratt posted a photo of himself at CenturyLink Field, which is the home of the Seahawks. He was wearing a 12th Man jersey and had just raised the No. 12 flag that represents the diehard fans. The photo was taken prior to a 2017 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Raising the 12th man flag is a memory I’ll never forget,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “The electrifying crowd, the energy at century link, the fact that I used Just For Men beard dye on my eyebrows and left it on for a too long and looked like Groucho Marx, all of it. Unforgettable. I have [faith] in my [Seahawks] today!”

Pratt is clearly fired up about the playoff matchup with the Packers, and he wants to get the other celebrity fans involved. He also tagged Ryan Reynolds, Garret Dillahunt, Joel McHale, and Rainn Wilson in his Sunday post.

This is not the first time that Pratt has made headlines for his Seahawks fandom. He also took part in a “superhero bet” in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl XLIX. Pratt made a wager with New England Patriots fan Chris Evans (Captain America) in which the loser had to don their costume, as well as a jersey of the rival team, while visiting a Children’s Hospital.

The Patriots were victorious due to a last-minute interception at the goal line, so Pratt had to wear his Star-Lord costume and a Tom Brady jersey while visiting Christopher’s Haven, a Boston-based charity that benefits the families of child cancer patients. Evans came along for the ride while dressed up as Captain America. The pair did later make a trip to Seattle Children’s hospital.

Pratt has not revealed a wager about this playoff game, but that does not lessen his interest. He is a massive fan of the Seattle Seahawks and will be unhappy if they do not take care of business in enemy territory.

Photo Credit: Suzi Pratt/WireImage/Getty