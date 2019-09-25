Chiefs Rookie Class Holds Memorable Event for Special Olympics Athletes

The Kansas City Chiefs are choosing to celebrate the 3-0 start to the season and a hard-fought victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a heartwarming way. Tuesday night, the team’s rookie class hosted an event for the Special Olympics at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a video released by Matt McMullen, who creates digital content for the Chiefs, rookie wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Cody Thompson were shown helping a Special Olympics athlete go through some drills on the field. The kid participated in a bag drill with the other athletes in attendance and then crossed the goal line for the touchdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly enough, the athlete didn’t immediately cross the finish line. When he saw that he was being filmed, he stopped and smiled for the camera. This prompted Hardman and Thompson cheering him on until he finished the play and kicked off the celebration.

This was one of several unforgettable memories that @MecoleHardman4, @cthom1441 and the rest of the #Chiefs’ rookie class made for Special Olympics athletes at Arrowhead tonight. This is really what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/6CwYWZ5Yhg — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 25, 2019

The festivities weren’t limited to the on-field Play 60 drills, however. Prior to the bag drills, the athletes were also given a tour of the locker room in order for them to see where their favorite players prepare for upcoming battles. To cap off the event, these Special Olympics athletes were also given personalized jerseys to truly make the day special.

The #Chiefs’ rookies surprised Special Olympics athletes from all over the metro during a tour of Arrowhead this afternoon. The athletes were greeted with personalized jerseys in the locker room before running through some Play60 drills with the players. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/Adtbvmsnkt — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 24, 2019

For Hardman, getting to spend time with these athletes from the Special Olympics caps off a whirlwind start to his rookie season. The receiver from Georgia was thrust into a prominent role when starter Tyreek Hill suffered an injury in week one, but Hardman has simply responded by providing big plays for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In two weeks of real NFL action, the rookie has tallied six receptions for 158 yards while proving to be a big-play threat every time he takes the field. Hardman has two touchdowns on the season, the first of which was a 42-yard strike against the Oakland Raiders. His second score, on the other hand, was an 83-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens and the vaunted secondary.

Whether he is scoring touchdowns while providing Mahomes with another option or simply trying to make events entertaining for the Special Olympics athletes, Hardman is truly having a rookie season to remember.