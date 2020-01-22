Chiefs Reveal Super Bowl 2020 Jerseys and Fans Are Pumped

The Kansas City Chiefs are more than ready to play in Super Bowl LIV and they have the uniforms to prove it. This week, the Chiefs revealed what they will be wearing for the Super Bowl: their red home jerseys along with their white pants. It seems pretty normal, but they also revealed the Super Bowl LIV logo, which showed quarterback Patrick Mahomes flexing in the uniform.

Ohhhhhhh man 🚀 pic.twitter.com/iZ1MjJseTj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2020

This led to a number of fans responding to the Twitter video. One of the most notable replies came from Madden NFL 20 as Mahomes is the cover athlete of the game. Other fans used GIFs to show their approval.

Lookin clean @PatrickMahomes 💪 — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 21, 2020

More fans responded with “hot” GIFs while another fan wrote: “Beautiful Jerseys. We coming to dominate on February 2nd. This is our year. We worked for this everyday. Nobody can take this away from us. Let’s goooo Chiefs!”

This is a special moment for the Chiefs and the Kansas City community because the team is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The Chiefs came close to reaching the Super Bowl last year as they reached the AFC Championship game. However, they fell short to the New England Patriots in overtime and went on to win the Super Bowl.

“Playing at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but we didn’t win a lot of football games,” Mahomes said after their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday per ESPN. “I knew going into the NFL I was going to do whatever it took just to win games.”

The Chiefs are playing against the San Francisco 49ers who beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Both teams played consistent football all season long, but the Chiefs come into the Super Bowl as a small favorite.