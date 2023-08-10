Chicago Bears and WCW Legend Steve McMichael Receives Good Health News After Being Hospitalized

Steve McMichael got some good news when it comes to his health. The Chicago Bears legendary defensive lineman is back home from the hospital after being admitted to the ICU last week, according to multiple reports. McMichael, who has been battling with ALS for the last few years, was recently hospitalized due to sepsis and pneumonia. According to WGN 9, McMichael will continue to receive antibiotics at home.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021. At the time, McMichael said, "I'm not going to be out in the public any more…you're not going to see me out doing appearances, hell I can't even sign my name any more, and everybody's going to be speculating 'Where's McMichael, what's wrong with him. I'm here to tell everyone I've been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, so I'm not going to be a public figure anymore."

McMichael played in the NFL from 1980 to 1994 and was a member of the Bears from 1981 to 1993. He spent his first NFL season with the New England Patriots and played his final year with the Green Bay Packers. During his time with the Bears, McMichael was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, the All-Pro Team five times and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 1985.

In July, McMichael moved one step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the 12 Senior semifinalists, and the Senior Committee will vote for three Senior finalists later this month. Bears legend Dan Hampton, McMichael's teammate, is pushing for him to be enshrined in Canton.

"I think he's imminently qualified," Hampton said, per the team's official website. "There is a statistical trajectory that gets you in and there is also a valuation groundswell and a bunch of guys have told me in their minds that Steve fits the bill on both sides."

McMichael also made a name for himself in the professional wrestling world. He first appeared in WWE in 1995 when he was at ringside to support Lawrence Taylor in his match against Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. He then made the move to WCW and was a member of The Four Horsemen. McMichael also won the United States Heavyweight Championship during his time in WCW.