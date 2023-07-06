Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Message Days After Former NFL Player's Death

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning and his girlfriend has an emotional message for him. Madison Carter recently went to Facebook to reflect on her loss in a moving tribute.

"I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other," Carter wrote in the Facebook post. "I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened. I'm so sorry I couldn't save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried."

Carter continued: "Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you were about the game of football. Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature. Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say 'there are so many good people in this world,' and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good."

Carter also thanked Mallet for loving her the way that he did. "You loved me fiercely and unapologetically," she said. "We were planning our future. We were just getting started. I'm sure some think we're crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline."

Mallett died in Destin, Florida last month at the age of 35 years old. At the time of the accident, Mallett was on vacation with Carter. According to Facebook, the couple announced their relationship on June 1. At the time of Mallett's death, he was the head coach for White Hall High School in Arkansas.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," the school said in a statement shared on Facebook at the time. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Mallett was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots after playing college football for the University of Arkansas. He also spent time with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens before his NFL career came to an end following the 2017 season. Mallett played in 21 games and threw for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns.